.nz domain name disputes to be resolved on new online platform

Monday, 28 March, 2022 - 07:00

New Zealand’s Domain Name Commission Limited (DNCL) has launched its new online dispute resolution platform. This service aims to help .nz domain name holders resolve .nz domain disputes in a more time-efficient and cost-effective manner.

There are around 1,600 conflicted domain names that could be resolved through the platform. The platform is also being piloted to help resolve domain disputes between parties claiming rights to a domain.

The platform allows for online submission of issues by the parties. It provides the option for e-negotiation where the parties can explore a timely transactional resolution. In addition, online mediation through live conferencing with a qualified mediator is available.

"We’re excited to embrace our new platform and to see what benefits it will bring to our .nz community," says Domain Name Commissioner, Brent Carey.

"DNCL is the regulator for the .nz domain name space and we want to give .nz domain name holders an effective way to resolve domain name disputes without the need to go to a court."

DNCL has partnered with online dispute resolution platform, Immediation Pty Ltd, to deliver our idea that anybody can resolve their .nz domain name dispute online.

https://dnc.org.nz/for-consumers/online-dispute-resolution-pilot/