Open fire season for Marlborough District

Monday, 28 March, 2022 - 08:03

All of the Marlborough District is now in an open fire season as at 8am, Monday 28 March. This excludes Department of Conservation land which remains in a restricted fire season.

An open fire season means permits will no longer be required to light open-air fires.

District Manager Grant Haywood says the changing conditions have caused this season change.

"Weather conditions have now eased to a point where we’re comfortable that permits are not needed at this time," he says.

However, he reminds landowners to be vigilant, and to take responsibility when lighting any fires.

"Before you light a fire, make sure to check the conditions on www.checkitsalright.nz. If it’s hot and windy, please postpone your fire until the conditions are less of a risk."

For more fire safety advice go to www.checkitsalright.nz.