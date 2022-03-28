Open fire season for Bay of Plenty

Monday, 28 March, 2022 - 08:14

Bay of Plenty District is now in an open fire season, effective from at 8am, Monday 28 March. This includes Tauranga, South Waikato, Western Bay of Plenty, TaupÅ, WhakatÄne, Kawerau and ÅpÅtiki.

District Manager Jeff Maunder says that an open fire season means permits are no longer required to light fires in the open-air.

"The recent weather conditions have reduced the fire risk and we’re comfortable that fire permits are not needed at this time," he says.

However, Jeff reminds everyone that they still need to take care and be responsible when lighting outdoor fires.

"Before you light a fire, make sure to check the conditions on www.checkitsalright.nz. If it’s hot and windy, please postpone your fire until the conditions are less of a risk."

For more fire safety advice go to www.checkitsalright.nz.