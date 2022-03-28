Strategy to 'protect and enhance' our open spaces adopted

Monday, 28 March, 2022 - 09:18

A new Open Space Strategy for KÄpiti sets in place a vision for protecting and enhancing the district’s awesome network of parks and reserves, urban space and pathways for the next 30 years.

The KÄpiti Coast Open Space Strategy was formally adopted by Council on Thursday 24 March, and is designed to safeguard and guide the delivery of open space. It aims to make sure we have the right spaces in the right places, and to make sure what we love about KÄpiti is protected.

Its vision is for KÄpiti to have "a vibrant, diverse, thriving and interconnected open space network that supports the connection of the community to the environment, enhancing the mauri of both".

KÄpiti Mayor K Gurunathan says the strategy is vital as the district prepares for considerable growth in the coming decades.

"Growth is coming to KÄpiti and while we plan for where more people are going to live and the infrastructure we need to support them, it is also absolutely crucial we look to shore up our open spaces," Mayor Gurunathan says.

"We know why people are coming to KÄpiti - it’s a paradise and our outdoor environment one of the top drawcards.

"Our new Open Space Strategy, developed in partnership with iwi, stakeholders and the community, will guide how we protect what we’ve got and make it even better.

"There is something for everyone in our open space network - great sports fields, beautiful natural environments, cycleways, walkways and bridleways and even some cool urban spaces.

"With more people coming to KÄpiti and a range of other issues like climate change and housing intensification to consider this new strategy is timely and useful."

The strategy’s priorities include:

continuing the protection, restoration and enhancement of the natural environment; providing diverse open space types to support a good quality of life for everyone and build community resilience; and designing and developing a connected network that enhances use and visitor experience for all ages, ethnicities and abilities.

The Strategy incorporates a te ao MÄori (MÄori world view) approach, with a focus on kaupapa (values), huanga (objectives) and tikanga (approaches) to protecting and enhancing open spaces.

"We received some valuable feedback on the strategy during consultation and this has been used to make some small but important changes. Overall there was strong backing for the strategy, with 83 per cent of submitters supporting the vision," Mayor Gurunathan says.

"We look forward to seeing the strategy being used to guide the provision of open space in KÄpiti, not just by Council but by others with skin in the game - this includes regional council, the government and private landowners."

The final report will be published to the Council website once some minor edits have been made. To read the most recent version click here.