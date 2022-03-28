ManawatÅ«-Whanganui half price public transport fares to begin April 1

Monday, 28 March, 2022 - 11:04

In line with the recent government announcement, Horizons Regional Council will reduce public transport fares by half, including Total Mobility, from 1 April to 30 June 2022.

Horizons Transport Manager Mark Read says passengers won’t need to do anything to activate this saving on the region’s bus services, Capital Connection and Total Mobility services, as they will automatically reduce on 1 April 2022.

"For bus fares where they might half to an odd number we will be rounding down to the nearest 10 - for example $1.25 will equate to a $1.20 fare. This applies to all Bee Card and cash fares," says Mr Read.

"For Total Mobility users this means an extra 50 per cent on their subsidy rather than 50 per cent off the entire trip.

"If your Total Mobility subsidy is normally $10 and you take a $20 trip, then $15 would be covered by the scheme.

"If you’re catching a bus for the first time, it’s quicker, easier and cheaper if you have a Bee Card.

"During this time people can purchase a Bee Card on the bus and will receive a bonus $5 top up if their first top up is $5 or more.

During this three month subsidy period, bus users will not be able to purchase monthly passes as the half price fare will work out cheaper. This also avoids disappointment for the user when they purchase a pass at the end of the scheme and then find they are unable to use it past 30 June due to fare difference.

Passenger transport users will need to adhere to any COVID requirements.

This includes wearing a mask and boarding from the rear of the bus if you have a Bee Card and are able to.

For bus timetables, information about Bee Card and COVID requirements, visit our website at https://bit.ly/Horizons-Buses

For Capital Connection services visit https://bit.ly/Capital-Connection