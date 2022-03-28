Parking plan one step closer for Auckland - Auckland Transport

Monday, 28 March, 2022 - 14:26

The draft Parking Strategy proposes changes to how parking could be managed throughout the city over the next decade, with a focus on ensuring people can move efficiently, no matter what their mode of travel is.

Benefits of the proposals at a glance

Auckland’s busiest roads would become less congested, resulting in easier journeys for everyone and benefits to the economy

A fairer parking system that prioritises movement of people, no matter how they choose to travel

A bespoke approach to individual communities, depending on what specific community needs are

Drivers will be more likely to be able to find a park when they need one

More money would be available to reinvest into the public transport system

A modernised approach to advancing technology/ways of getting around - ie more space for e-scooters, ride-hailing, food delivery services, as well as prioritisation of accessibility parking and loading spaces Better use of precious space throughout the region that benefits everyone, from people who don’t drive, to freight services

Supports Auckland Council’s climate change goals

FAQs

What parking does the draft Parking Strategy cover?

The draft Parking Strategy covers all public parking in Auckland. Parking on privately-owned land is covered by the Auckland Unitary Plan and individual property owners.

While the main focus of the draft strategy is on carparking management, it also applies to diversity in parking and enables parking for other modes of transport. For example, allocating road space for buses or for loading and servicing are important aspects of a well-functioning city. Enabling bike parking is a key way to enable more people to cycle.

Why does the current Parking Strategy need to be updated?

We need to ensure that the way that we manage public parking aligns with development in other Council and Government policies. A key example of this is the removal of onsite parking requirements. AT needs to manage on-street parking in response to this, so that on-street parking demand isn’t unsustainable.

Historically our transport system has prioritised private vehicle use. As a result, our key roads have become heavily congested - and space has been allocated along these roads for people to park, which is not an efficient system for anyone. The draft Parking Strategy raises this issue and clearly sets the intention that, if necessary, road space will be repurposed to enable safe and efficient movement of people, goods and services. By updating the strategy we can make the transport system more efficient for everyone - no matter how they choose to travel.

Does this address changes to planning rules like the removal of parking minimums?

An updated Parking Strategy is also needed in response to substantial legislative and policy changes from the Government and Auckland Council which affect how cities are designed and built. On February 11 2022 Auckland Council amended the Auckland Unitary Plan to remove minimum car parking requirements for developments across the city, as directed by central government. This is one of the new rules set out in the Government’s National Policy Statement on Urban Development (NPSUD).

AT is also required to respond to the climate goals that Auckland Council has set, which includes halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a target of net zero emissions by 2050.

How much of Auckland’s parking is covered by this draft strategy?

The draft Parking Strategy and related plans cover all parking managed by Auckland Transport - this includes on-street parking, AT managed car parks, and Park and Ride facilities.

Private and commercial parking, such as at people’s homes, businesses, shopping centres and privately owned car parks are not covered by this strategy or any of its related documents.

How many AT managed car parks are there across Auckland?

There are approximately 600,000 on-street car parking spaces across the Auckland region. Fewer than two per cent of these are priced at the moment.

What’s the problem AT is trying to address with these potential changes?

The outlined proposals provide a significant opportunity to manage parking more efficiently to tackle the three big challenges facing Auckland: population growth, climate change and changes to regulations.

What is parking management and how will it be tailored to individual communities?

Parking management refers to regulating public parking in alignment with strategic outcomes. This may mean that in a busy town centre, parking is time-restricted, so that it isn’t used for all day commuter parking, meaning that it is available for business customers to use it for shorter time-periods. Priced parking will become more of a feature of our busiest centres with areas of higher parking demand. Parking management has a range of benefits - including resulting in a higher turnover of carparks, so that they are more readily available for more people, while at the same time, encouraging use of public transport in areas where there are frequent bus and rail services.

Public parking regulations are shown by in-situ signage and line-marking.

The key proposal in the draft strategy is a system of parking management ‘tiers’. Tier 1 will see little to no changes made, whereas Tier 3 zones will have a stronger proactive parking focus, to help reduce private vehicle trips. Only a small portion of Auckland will be classified as Tier 3.

What is the Strategic Transport Network and what parking changes are you proposing for it?

The Strategic Transport Network includes roads that have been identified in the Auckland Transport Integrated Network Plan, Future Connect, as having strategic functions for one or a number of transport modes (public transport, cycling, freight, general traffic). These include some of Auckland’s busiest roads. This network makes up a small portion (16 per cent) of Auckland’s roads, but carries the majority of the city’s people and goods. Think roads like Great North Road, Great South Road, Hobsonville Road or Onewa Road. Following an initial round of public feedback on the direction of the draft Parking Strategy in December and January, AT has revised its proposed approach for consulting on future parking changes along Auckland’s ‘Strategic Network’. We’ve taken this feedback onboard and we’re committed to carefully considering the views of Aucklanders about proposed changes to parking along the Strategic Transport Network, with a particular focus on exception issues and hardship identified by local communities and road users.

We would only repurpose on-street parking if it was necessary. Repurposing parking in some areas would help enable AT to deliver the transport programme that Aucklanders want, and will prevent significant improvements to the transport system from being delayed - which is inefficient and wastes the public’s time and money.

How many car parks might be repurposed and in what areas will this happen?

In order to make the best use of space on the side of our roads, we need to use a range of tools to manage parking. In some cases this may mean that some car parks will be repurposed, or will become restricted clearways, to keep people moving on our busiest roads. Repurposing road space currently used for carparking along the strategic network could be used for bus lanes, cycle lanes, transit lanes and more - we would apply the option that best suits the area and enables more people to travel more efficiently. Before any significant parking repurposing, AT will consult first. AT is committed to hearing how people believe this would affect them, with a strong focus on safety issues or hardship. When is consultation?

Aucklanders will be asked to have their say on the proposals outlined in the draft Parking Strategy throughout April. Consultation on parking management at a more localised level will happen as and when parking management plans are developed, or when there is a project proposal.

Why are you wanting to charge people for using Park and Rides?

Park and Rides are a premium service offered by AT to help connect people in outer parts of Auckland to the Rapid Transit Network (RTN), where there are no other easy transport options. AT needs to manage demand for Park and Ride carpark use, to make it available to more people who need to use it. The intent of Park and Rides are to extend access to the public transport network to capture car trips nearer to their origin and facilitate mode shift to help ease congestion and reduce emissions.

At the moment there’s an unfair disparity between public transport users who use connecting services (or walk/cycle to stations) and those who drive to Park and Rides.

Passengers who only use public transport pay a fare for their whole journey, while Park and Ride users effectively get a free ride in the form of ‘free carparking’ which is ultimately subsidised by all public transport users and Auckland ratepayers.

Currently, (Covid-19 aside) most of Auckland’s Park and Ride carparks are full by 8am, in some cases, by people who are not using the public transport network. We want to make sure that the only people using Park and Ride parking spaces are those who are actually travelling on public transport.

We’re proposing to introduce a modest cost for using Park and Ride facilities to level the playing field and ensure all public transport users are contributing more evenly towards the cost of maintaining and upgrading our facilities and network.

While AT cannot be specific or pre-empt the decision made by the Traffic Control Committee (TCC) on fees, it is likely that they would be in the range of $2-$4 per day initially.

Why don’t Auckland Council and Auckland Transport provide more parking?

Providing more parking, especially cheap or free parking, encourages more driving, which creates more congestion. It’s what is known as ‘induced demand’, where a variety of different factors, including providing cheap or free parking or building more roads, can cause the existing road network to quickly fill to capacity.

There would also be significant costs to knock down current infrastructure, along with constant construction works that would hinder the transport network for decades. Of higher priority is investment in public transport service and infrastructure to enable more people to get around in a sustainable way.

If more parking was provided, then Auckland wouldn’t be able to meet Government and Council climate change goals, and it would make it more difficult to invest in sustainable travel options like rapid and frequent public transport and active modes like walking and cycling.

With more than half a million vehicles currently travelling along our network during the two-hour morning peak period, we cannot build our way out of congestion - and traffic has the potential to get exponentially worse, so we need to change parking management so we can alleviate our gridlocked roads.

Could some car parks in town centres be used as mini parks or for extra outdoor dining space for hospitality businesses?

There may be places where this is an appropriate way to utilise space in town centres with well established, frequent public transport links. We expect that some on-street parking could be reconfigured to help make streets more vibrant and liveable through things like ‘parklets’ and extended al fresco dining spaces.

What does climate change have to do with parking?

The Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan and Auckland Council’s Te TÄruke-Ä-TÄwhiri: Auckland’s Climate Plan, places additional responsibility on Auckland Transport to do more to reduce transport-related carbon emissions, which make up around 43 per cent of our region’s total greenhouse gas emissions. Auckland Council, through its declaration of a climate emergency and agreement to reduce Auckland’s greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030, has set a clear direction for transport change in Auckland.

Managing parking to encourage mode-shift i.e. reducing car usage for short-trips and replacing them by public transport or walking/cycling trips will go a long way in decarbonising the region.

Key facts

Research shows that on average, cars are parked 95 per cent of the time and only driven five per cent of the time. As a result, cities require an enormous amount of land for parking, which isn’t the most efficient use of public space or money.

Aucklanders needed to think more about the best ways of moving people rather than moving vehicles. During the morning peak, 700 buses bring in the same number of people as 25,000 cars into the city centre.

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of car ownership per-capita in the world, combined with a low usage of public transport.