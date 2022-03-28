Bypass roads closed until further notice - Gisborne District Council

Monday, 28 March, 2022 - 14:32

Council is closing Mata and Ihungia roads near RaukÅ«mara, to everyone except essential services until further notice.

Private vehicles have been accessing these roads overnight because the bridge at Tokomaru Bay has been severely damaged. But contractors have advised these roads are still very fragile as a result of the weather event and access needs to be prioritized for contractors and emergency services where a 16 tonne capacity limit is in place.

TairÄwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson says "People need to bear in mind that our primary objective is to ensure people’s safety and to enable food and emergency services to get to those most in need. It’s difficult to do that if we have many other vehicles on these fragile roads."

"Limiting traffic like this will allow our contractors and emergency service providers to be able to safely and efficiently assist our communities," said Mr Wilson.

Contractors have been working to remove slips, fallen trees, and place metal on this route to allow access for 4WD vehicles and emergency vehicles.

There will be traffic control at the two state highway intersections between 6.30am-5pm.

Residents who live along the route will need to be mindful of these closure as Council works to repair the network.

Mr Wilson says "As contractors continue to stabilize this network Council will review operating hours along the route."