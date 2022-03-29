Change in fire seasons for the Southland District

Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 - 06:03

All of the Southland District is now in a prohibited fire season, effective as at 6am Tuesday 29 March. This means there is a total fire ban in Southland, and all permits are suspended until further notice.

Southland District Manager, Julian Tohiariki says the extended dry weather conditions, current water levels, and restrictions have prompted this decision.

"Southland has experienced lower than normal rainfall and higher than usual temperatures," he says.

"It’s dry out there, and the NIWA long range weather forecast does not predict any significant rainfall for the Southland District in the near future."

It’s coming into the "Roar", so Julian Tohiariki urges hunters heading into the bush to be vigilant and take extreme caution in these areas.

For more fire safety advice go to www.checkitsalright.nz.