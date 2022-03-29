Kerbside glass recycling collections stopped temporarily - Council

Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 - 09:32

All kerbside glass recycling collections in the Horowhenua were temporarily stopped from Monday 28 March 2022, due to the impact of Omicron on the sorting facility in Palmerston North that the district’s recycling is sent to.

Water and Waste Services Manager, Asli Crawford said "glass can be safely and hygienically stored, we encourage residents to wash their glass recycling well and put it aside for when collections resume." Community recycling stations are available if needed and are located in Levin, WaitÄrere Beach, Shannon, Foxton, Foxton Beach, Opiki School and Tokomaru.

All other kerbside collections will continue, this includes Council rubbish bags and recycling wheelie bin services.

Glass recycling can’t go in your recycling wheelie bin, as it is sorted separately and can damage machinery and potentially hurt staff sorting the recycling. Recycling wheelie bins found to have glass in them will not be collected.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this disruption causes" Crawford said. "Updates will be provided to the community via Council’s website and social media channels."