World Animal Protection welcomes NZ born Country Director

Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 - 13:21

World Animal Protection has welcomed Ben Pearson as the new Country Director across Australia and New Zealand.

With over 24 years of experience in animal and environmental advocacy, Ben has previously worked on tackling threats such as climate change and habitat loss with Greenpeace Australia and the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage.

Joining World Animal Protection in January 2017, Ben has held positions as Head of Campaigns and most recently as Interim Country Director for Australia and New Zealand, managing programmes for animals in farming and animals in the wild, exposing the hidden cruelties of wildlife tourism.

Based in the Sydney office, he will focus on leading and delivering the organisation’s strategy across Australia and New Zealand, using his strong campaigning background and passion for animal welfare to drive lasting change for animals.

Ben Pearson, Country Director, World Animal Protection Australia and New Zealand said:

"I’m thrilled to lead our Australia and New Zealand teams through an exciting new chapter and build on the brilliant work they have achieved so far.

"We are passionately committed to achieving our mission and it’s an exciting time to move the team forward to deliver our strategies across farming, wildlife, growth and beyond.

"The opportunity to lead the ANZ team at this pivotal point is incredibly humbling. The next 10 years are the critical decade in which we must confront the interlinked crises of climate change, environmental destruction, and species extinction. Our integrated global strategy is vital, not just for animals but for the planet."

Steve McIvor, CEO, World Animal Protection, added:

"I am delighted to welcome Ben into the role, following his successful appointment. Ben stepped into the interim director role seamlessly as a result of his strong campaigns background and remarkable passion for animal welfare, fostering a positive team culture while delivering on strategy across the Australia and New Zealand markets.

"Ben has been an integral part of our organisation and has made a significant impact for animals globally. I look forward to working with him closely on our strategic goals and towards building a world where animals live free of suffering."

World Animal Protection, from its 14 offices around the world, is working with businesses, governments, local partners, and other animal welfare organisations to find practical ways to prevent animal suffering worldwide.