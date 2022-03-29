Three boat ramps temporarily closed - Gisborne District Council

Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 - 15:32

Three boat ramps in Gisborne are temporarily closed after a build-up of wood debris.

Boat ramps at the Inner Harbour, Anzac Park and the Marina Boat Ramp all need to be cleared of the debris before they can be used again safely.

"We are working to get these clear as soon as possible," says Council acting director liveable communities De-Arne Sutherland.

"However, this may take a few days given how busy contractors are responding to emergency work across TairwÄhiti."

Other boat ramps, including at Tatapouri, Pare Street and the Wainui Surf Club, have also been inspected and remain open at this stage.

Ms Sutherland says the heavy rain over the past week has dislodged a large amount of wood debris into our rivers, which then flows into the sea.

"It is likely more debris will find its way to the boat ramps. We remind everyone to be extra careful if they use the sea and our rivers for recreation as there could be logs floating on the surface, or just below."

Please report any damage by filing a request for service by using the GDC FIX app on any smartphone, calling us on 0800 653 800, email service@gdc.govt.nz or via the eFix service on Council’s website.