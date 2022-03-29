Vote an important step in rebuilding relationship

Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 - 17:26

Rebuilding the relationship between the Dunedin City Council and mana whenua will take time, but an important first step has been taken, Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says.

Councillors today voted to revoke the DCC’s earlier decision on 22 February to join Communities 4 Local Democracy, which had prompted mana whenua to walk away from its mana-to-mana relationship with the DCC.

Mr Hawkins says he welcomes today’s decision to reverse the earlier vote, which is an important first step towards rebuilding the city’s most important relationship.

"It’s also important to realise this is just a first step, and repairing the damage done is going to take time.

"This is about more than just projects. This is about the fundamentals of our relationship with mana whenua, and those fundamentals have been shaken.

"We are committed to the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi, and our relationship with mana whenua, and we will be working hard to put things right.

"We value our partnership, and today’s vote is an important step towards rebuilding a strong relationship that will once again be good for the entire city."

Edward Ellison, Chair of the Aukaha Board, also welcomed today’s outcome, after the Council’s earlier vote to join C4LD prompted hard questions about the relationship between Council and mana whenua.

"We have had some amicable but honest exchanges with councillors and rÅ«naka members in recent days.

"Thankfully, after some deep thinking, the right decision has been made. I believe this will be remembered ultimately as a defining point in the relationship for many years to come.

"Aukaha are proud to be a part of this city and to serve the local rÅ«naka in working with the Dunedin City Council for a better future."