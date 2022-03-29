Vaccine Pass mandate to be removed - Waitomo District Council

Tuesday, 29 March, 2022 - 18:26

From Monday 4 April 2022, a COVID-19 Vaccine Pass will no longer be a requirement of entry at any Waitomo District Council owned and managed facility.

Waitomo’s elected members today voted to remove the COVID-19 Vaccine Pass mandate which came into effect on 24 January 2022 in accordance with Central Government’s COVID-19 Protection Framework.

The decision to remove the vaccine pass requirement will take effect from 8am on Monday 4 April 2022 for the following facilities:

- Waitomo District Library - Waitomo District Council Admin Building and Council Chambers - Te Kuiti i-SITE - Council Controlled Halls and community managed Council halls - Waitomo District Aquatic Centre

It also aligns with the Government’s decision to remove the vaccine mandate.

Mayor John Robertson says the district’s high vaccination rate was an important factor when reviewing the decision.

"After careful consideration, we have made the decision to lift the vaccine pass requirement at our Council facilities. This is due to our high vaccination rate in Waitomo, which is currently sitting at 94.4% double vaccination," he says.

"We all want life to return to some form of normality and for everyone to enjoy the great facilities in our district. Vaccination passes were designed to protect the health and safety of both council frontline staff and those vulnerable members of our community, and they have served a purpose."

Elected members also delegated authority to the Chief Executive, in consultation with the Mayor, to make further decisions on entry to any Council facility should this be considered necessary for the safety of staff and the community.

The use of masks, indoor capacity limits and social distancing will still be required to help keep people safe while using an indoor Council facility.