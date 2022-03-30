Waimata Valley Road closed to everyone

Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 - 08:20

Waimata Valley Road remains closed while contractors work hard to restore a massive drop-out at the 18km mark that opened up during the ongoing weather event.

The drop-out happened last Thursday and since then crews from Fulton Hogan and Cranswicks Trucking have been working hard to fill the hole and establish the road to a 3m width.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson says once the 3m width is re-established, there will be a temporary side rail installed to allow one-way access for emergency vehicles and residents.

Today (Wednesday) crews will take a break while more product is crushed and prepared for the site. "We are asking everyone not to use the road until it is safe," says Mr Wilson.

Police became involved yesterday to ensure the no-go message was adhered to.

"Our contractors will be back out tomorrow first thing to continue work on the site. It is not a straightforward fix and will only be a temporary option to get that access happening again."