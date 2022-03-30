Stuart Street to be resurfaced at night - Dunedin City Council

Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 - 12:40

Dunedin’s Stuart Street will be resurfaced in stages, at night, over the coming weeks.

To minimise disruption, resurfacing work will take place between 7pm and 6am on Sunday to Thursday nights from 3-13 April and 1-18 May. Sections of Stuart St, and access to some side streets from Stuart St, will be closed during these times, and signposted detours will be in place. Contractors will help provide affected residents and business owners with access to their properties as required.

DCC Transport Delivery Manager Ben Hogan says the work involves removing worn areas of road on Stuart Street (between Smith Street and just past the Highgate overbridge), and then renewing pavement to provide a safe, smooth and durable surface for all road users.

"The night work will generate some noise and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience this causes residents in the area. However, doing this work at night, when there is less traffic on the road, minimises the overall disruption to the community," Mr Hogan says.

"With work also ongoing in the central city as part of the Retail Quarter upgrade, we encourage motorists to plan ahead for their journeys during this time."

Mr Hogan says that in some parts of Stuart St, maintenance repairs known as digouts will be required before new pavement is laid. Digout repairs will happen during daylight hours from 19 April to 5 May, however the road will remain open under stop/go controls during this particular work.

The resurfacing work will happen in stages. However, due to the digout repairs, the stages won’t necessarily be in order from the top to bottom of Stuart Street. The staging plan is outlined below and in the attached map.

This work is part of the DCC’s annual resurfacing programme, which this financial year will see about $6 million spent on renewing some 66km of roads around the city.