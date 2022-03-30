Travel Taranaki for less from 1 April - Taranaki Regional Council

Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 - 14:44

Taranaki bus fares will be half price from this Friday, as part of the Government’s three-month reduction of public transport fares.

Citylink, Connector, Southlink and school bus fares will be halved while Total Mobility Services will also be discounted, up until 30 June.

Taranaki Regional Council Transport Engagement Manager Sarah Hiestand says the discounts will be automatically applied, so passengers do not need to do anything differently.

"We’re delighted to be able to put these discounts in place for our community in such a short timeframe, providing a lower-cost transport option to help alleviate some of the financial pressures of everyday Kiwis as the cost of living increases.

"You can travel from HÄwera to New Plymouth for just $2.50 with a Bee Card, or $3 with cash. And trips within New Plymouth are just $1 with a Bee Card or $1.50 cash.

"We encourage everyone to take advantage of these savings and jump on a bus to give it a go. If you’re catching a bus for the first time, it’s quicker, easier and cheaper if you have a Bee Card."

Bus users are urged to check for updates on the Taranaki Regional Council website or the Taranaki Public Transport Facebook page before they travel for any disruption to trips and timetables due to COVID-19. They must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing a mask and staying home if they are unwell.