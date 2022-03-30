Council seeks your feedback on additional funds for the Clutha Community Hub

Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 - 15:42

Clutha District Council is seeking the community’s feedback on additional funding to support the Clutha Community Hub build.

Mayor Bryan Cadogan said "Despite the Hub Trustees diligent efforts, they now find the project at a critical stage that requires additional funding to complete the fit out and completion of the project. They have rightly turned to council requesting our assistance in contributing to overcoming a shortfall that has rapidly developed."

In 2020 it was announced that construction would start on a new Clutha Community Hub to replace the Balclutha War Memorial Hall. Since then the old hall structure has been removed and the new one is taking shape.

Also since then the world has been in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has had many unexpected and unpredictable impacts on our daily lives. Areas that have come under increasing pressure are the construction industry (supplies and personnel) and inflation. Both of are having an impact on the Clutha Community Hub project.

Consequently Council is now asking for the community’s assistance and guidance as we consider our options.

Council has been asked to contribute up to another $2.5M to the project, which could be funded from rates or from investment returns. Whether or not we should do this, and how it should be funded, is what we are now seeking the community’s views on.

Concurrently KÄnoa - Regional Economic and Investment Unit within MBIE manages the current $7.4 million government funding and it is developing its advice for Ministers on a government contribution toward the funding shortfall on a $ for $ basis with Council. Additionally the Otago Community Trust has recently announced funding of $2.2M to this project.

"This is a defining project for our district, and while it is terribly frustrating that we all find ourselves in this situation, the reality is that clear direction needs to be established, with limited options ranging from putting the project on hold to moving forward now to support completion."

To read the Consultation Document and to fill out the feedback form visit any Council office or look online at www.cluthadc.govt.nz/consultation.

There will also be a public meeting on 14 April 2022 at 7.00 pm in the Tyrone McElrea Lounge at the Cross Recreation Centre, Glasgow Street, Balclutha.

Please pass on feedback by 21 April 2020. Council will be hearing submissions on 27 April and 3 May and will be making final decisions for the Annual Plan 2022-23 (including any additional budget for the Clutha Community Hub) at their meeting on 23 June 2022.