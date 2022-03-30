Construction on Stage Two of Wanaka Lakefront Development Plan to begin

Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 - 15:49

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has announced construction on Stage Two of the WÄnaka Lakefront Development Plan will commence on Monday 11 April 2022.

Stage Two will see the implementation of a shared pathway on the area of lakefront running from McDougall Street to Dungarvon Street, connecting Mt Aspiring Road Carpark with WÄnaka’s town centre and displaying new Millennium pathway tiles alongside it.

110 new car parking spaces and four accessible spaces will be added along the lake side of Ardmore Street, opposite Pembroke Park and broken into sections to create view shafts and access points. Parking on the grass lawns along the lake’s edge will be prohibited.

QLDC General Manager Community Services, Thunes Cloete was delighted to see Stage Two about to take shape, saying that once complete, the area of lakefront would be a greatly improved space for people to enjoy.

"Stage Two will feature expanded and irrigated lawns, creating open space and providing new places for people to sit, enjoy a picnic, and marvel at the view without vehicles or campervans in the way," said Dr Cloete.

"We also plan to install a series of pou at the western end of the site near Dungarvon Street, representing specific elements of WÄnaka and acting as a welcome to the area. The existing bund along the lakefront will be flattened out to improve access and views."

To enable the construction of Stage Two, a proposal to temporarily close Ardmore Street between McDougall Street and Dungarvon Street will be considered by the WÄnaka Community Board on Thursday 31 March. If approved, the section of Ardmore Street will be closed from Monday 11 April through to 30 September 2022.

Dr Cloete acknowledged the temporary closure would cause some inconvenience to traffic, but emphasised that it would ensure the safe and efficient delivery of the project.

"By temporarily closing this section of road, the contractors can focus on the project at hand and take advantage of seasonal requirements, completing some elements before the arrival of winter," said Dr Cloete.

"The closure also creates efficiencies resulting in a shorter work programme, allowing a designated laydown area for equipment and machinery without the added complication of traffic management and shifting site boundaries."

Dr Cloete added that this approach would result in a significant cost saving and ensure the section of lakefront can be opened up to the community sooner.

If the temporary road closure is approved, a detour for traffic will be in place via McDougall Street, Brownston Street and Dungarvon Street.

WÄnaka Community Board (WCB) Chair, Barry Bruce shared he was excited about construction starting on Stage Two, and that the Board was eagerly anticipating another section of WÄnaka’s lakefront that would prioritise pedestrians and cyclists.

"With vehicles prohibited from the lake’s edge and new parking added along Ardmore Street, we’re going to see expanded lawn areas, native planting and a space where people can really enjoy everything WÄnaka’s lakefront has to offer," said Mr Bruce.

Construction is estimated to be complete by the end of September 2022.