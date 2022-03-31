Sacred Heart College students pray for Ukraine

Thursday, 31 March, 2022 - 11:34

Ukraine may be worlds away but that hasn’t stopped Sacred Heart College students from doing what they can by praying and raising money.

On Friday students gathered together in the school’s Mission Centre, as part of Pope Francis’ special day of prayer for Ukraine.

Pope Francis consecrated Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a service he presided over in St Peter's Basilica.

At this time, New Zealand’s Catholic bishops asked Catholics here to offer special prayers by going to their local parish church.

Catholic Character Leader Neila Story, in Year 13, says it is important for them as a special character school to pray for everyone affected by the war and " to ask the Holy Spirit to bring peace over Ukraine and Russia".

"I hope people see the value in connecting with the wider Catholic church and that no matter what your language, culture or nationality is, we all need to come together as one under the body of Christ in moments like these.

" Year 11 students, currently learning how the Gospel of Matthew calls people to thirst for justice, wrote prayers and handed them in as part of the service.

While hearts in the colours of Ukraine, with the words "peace" and "love" inscribed on them, were given to every student at the school.

Director of Religious Studies Tom Silverwood says it shows the girls that they can still get involved despite being on the other side of the world.

"One of our themes this year is Community in Mission, so we are trying to get the girls to think outside of themselves and support others where they can.

A free dress day held on St Patrick’s Day, on March 17, raised $317.70 for Caritas, the aid agency for the Catholic church.

The service was led by Neila, as Catholic Character Leader, along with other student leaders.

"We are trying to get the girls to lead in assemblies, and other activities as it not only gives them invaluable leadership skills but inspires and encourages their peers to get involved."

Principal Maria Neville-Foster says, "our Catholic Social Teachings reminds us to stand in solidarity with those who are vulnerable around us".

"Today we pray in solidarity for our Ukrainian brothers and sisters. It is our duty and responsibility to pray for peace in the world."