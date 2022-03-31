Te Ara Taurapa officially opened

Thursday, 31 March, 2022 - 12:30

Te Ara Taurapa, the trail between Bluff and Invercargill, is officially open - bringing to fruition a fantastic, collaborative achievement many years in the making.

A blessing was bestowed on the trail at Stead Street Wharf this morning and celebrations continue at Te Rau Aroha Marae in Bluff this afternoon.

Te Ara Taurapa, a journey along the taurapa (stern post) of the waka Aoraki, is the name gifted to the trail by mana whenua.

Six panels have been installed along the trail which share the cultural narrative developed by Te RÅ«naka o Awarua and WaihÅpai RÅ«naka.

Environment Southland initiated the development of the trail between Bluff and Invercargill and worked in partnership with Invercargill City Council to complete it in October 2021.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency and Te Araroa Trails Trust were significant funders of the trail. Financial contributions were also provided by the ILT Foundation and Community Trust South. Access to land was provided by Ballance Agri-Nutrients, KiwiRail and adjoining landowners and the cultural narrative panels were funded by Great South.

Environment Southland chief executive Rob Phillips said today is a celebration of a lot of hard work and is testament to what can be achieved when we all work together.

"It’s great to have the trail open. It is a fantastic community asset that has been a long-held vision. The dedication of all those involved has been key to bringing this project to fruition. Bluff is a special part of Southland and now people will be able to walk or cycle to or from there, off the main road, enjoying the views and history along the way.

Invercargill City Council chief executive Clare Hadley says this trail provides an important physical link between Bluff and Invercargill, and completes a project that has been in the works for some time, which is satisfying for us and rewarding for our community.

"We are pleased to have been part of the unique collaborative efforts that have culminated in this excellent resource for both our community and visitors to our region. "

The trail is an addition to Southland’s recreational trail network and is part of the 3000km Te Araroa Trail that stretches the length of the country between Bluff and Cape Reinga.

It provides an off-road alternative for cyclists and walkers between Invercargill and Bluff - approximately 25km long. The final 16km section is a sealed off-highway shared walking and cycling trail linking Awarua and Bluff.

More information on the trail and a map can be found at: www.es.govt.nz/trail