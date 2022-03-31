West Coast DHB moves to support local Rest Home

Thursday, 31 March, 2022 - 11:56

West Coast DHB Chief Executive, Dr Peter Bramley, has today announced that following discussions with the Board of Dixon House the DHB will be appointing a temporary manager to bolster the facility’s critical staffing situation.

The DHB-appointed manager will work alongside the manager of Dixon House.

"This facility has a great reputation for providing excellent quality care to residents on the Coast, and we want to ensure they are around for many more years to come. We need to retain the Rest Home and Hospital Level Care beds that they are providing on the Coast.

"The issue they are facing is not unique - recruiting staff to work in Aged Residential Care is challenging," Dr Bramley said. "We believe that with the DHB committing to putting in a temporary manager for a period of up to 9 months, this will support the facility and provide its Board time to recruit additional staff to secure the future of the facility.

Dr Bramley said having more staff on board would also ensure the facility could meet the terms of its contract with the DHB.

Dixon House Trust Board Chair Pat Beck said the Board fully supports the permanent/ongoing manager, stating she does an extraordinary job.

"This temporary manager is not a replacement but will work alongside our manager to support with the recruitment and management of the service on a temporary basis," Pat Beck said.

Peter Bramley said the temporary manager would be in place this week.

He added that all residents’ families and next of kin had been advised of the changes.