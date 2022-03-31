'Rugby fans to get a kick out of extra rail services and half price fares this weekend'

Thursday, 31 March, 2022 - 13:07

Metlink says the afternoon kick-off, return of crowds and the first weekend of half price public transport fares are the perfect reasons for fans to make a day of the Hurricanes versus the Chiefs game this Sunday.

Metlink General Manager, Scott Gallacher says that the timing couldn’t be better as the fare reduction along with the eagerly awaited return of in-person attendance means the city is likely to be painted gold as a sea of supporters with flags, scarves and jerseys take to the streets.

"We’re proud to support the occasion, a first home game for the ‘Canes with the doors open again for supporters, so we’ll be running extra carriages on our rail network and hope that fans take the opportunity to travel at half price, come into the city and enjoy the pre match atmosphere.

"Alongside the usual Sunday timetable, special services will also be running on the Hutt Valley, KÄpiti and Johnsonville lines to get people back home after the game.

Hutt Valley based fans and commuters alike have been given another reason to cheer with Kiwirail and Transdev working to hand the rail line back earlier than planned, following scheduled maintenance.

"For those wanting to travel in on the Hutt Valley Line, it means trains will be up and running from midday, said Melissa Anderson, Metlink’s Manager of Operations and Partnerships.

"We’re sure there’s some Hurricanes fans at Kiwirail who are equally supportive of Wellingtonians efforts to get to the game and we’re grateful they’re able to fit their work into a reduced window to give us the lines back a little earlier".

Metlink customers (or those visiting from the Waikato) travelling on the network this weekend should check the Metlink website and app for more details about services.