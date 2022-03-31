Strong performance by Marlborough economy despite trying times - Marlborough DC

Thursday, 31 March, 2022 - 13:54

Despite the challenges of Covid-19, Marlborough has been a strong performer according to the latest quarterly economic data recently released by Infometrics.

The report estimates Marlborough’s economy grew 6.8 per cent over the year to December 2021 compared with 5.5 per cent national growth. The report attributes this to a resurgence in activity following the September 2021 quarter lockdown, as well as the region’s underlying strengths such as consumer and tourism spending growth, a busy construction sector and a robust labour market. When compared to 2019 (pre-Covid-19), Marlborough was the strongest performing region in the country.

Mayor John Leggett says despite difficult times, Marlborough’s economy has shown itself to be resilient.

"Locals have continued to support locals benefitting our economy while our New Zealand visitors, and their spending in our region, have also helped keep us afloat in trying times," he said.

According to Marketview data, consumer spending in Marlborough rose 5.5 per cent in the December 2021 year, slightly ahead of 5 per cent growth nationally. Spending by tourists in Marlborough rose 12 per cent in the December 2021 year to reach $193M, surpassing the $183M spent in 2019 when international tourists were still part of the picture.

Mayor Leggett said our strong local foundations put Marlborough in good stead as we came up against the challenges of Covid-19. "Our primary sector including viticulture, agriculture, forestry and fisheries, along with the science and technology sector and the construction sector have been key in our regions strong economic performance."

Statistics New Zealand figures show Marlborough recorded a regional gross domestic product (GDP) increase of 3.7 per cent in the year to March 2021 - higher than the national increase of 0.8 per cent over the same period.

While regional economies have seen varying impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic and associated response measures, Marlborough’s GDP increase, one of the highest in the country, was reported to be driven by primary manufacturing, owner-occupied property operation and agriculture.

According to Statistics New Zealand, these three industries comprised 37 per cent of Marlborough’s economy in 2020 and were less affected by the Covid-19 restrictions. In contrast, some of the region’s smaller industries, such as transportation, administration and support services, and accommodation, saw declines over the 12-month period.

You can view a full copy of the Infometrics Quarterly Economic Monitor for the Marlborough Region - December 2021 and the Infometrics Marlborough at a Glance 2021 snapshot on the Council website: www.marlborough.govt.nz/about-marlborough/infometrics-economic-and-community-data