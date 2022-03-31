New Drive Electric website - launch event 31st March 11.30am

Thursday, 31 March, 2022 - 11:30

Join us and Transport Minister Hon. Michael Wood for the big reveal of our game-changing new website platform!

Public and media launch: Thursday 31st March 11.30am

With keynote speaker Minister of Transport Hon. Michael Wood

Dear Drive Electric supporters and partners,

We are excited to announce that the new and vastly improved Drive Electric website is in its final stages of development and will soon be ready for visitors! We invite you to attend the launch of our game-changing website to support EV uptake, with Minister of Transport Hon. Michael Wood as keynote speaker.

We have built this website to become the go-to resource on electric vehicles in New Zealand. We hope you will join us for the reveal of this valuable new platform that will support your efforts to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles across all transport sectors.

Thank you to our partners, EECA, for their support of this project.

EVENT DETAILS

This webinar event will be hosted by key board members from Drive Electric, and we are pleased to welcome Transport Minister Hon. Michael Wood and Andrew Caseley, CEO of EECA, to support the launch.

Time: 11.30am - 12.30pm Date: Thursday 31st March Event Details: Links to be shared with registered attendees prior to the event. Please register your interest to attend this Drive Electric event with Hannah Henderson ( hannah@driveelectric.org.nz)

NEW FEATURES

These details are embargoed until 31 March 2022 at 1130. Please do not share or publish at this point.

With a sleek new look, the website will offer:

A new filterable search tool for all available new EV models in New Zealand. This tool will allow consumers to discover and compare EVs that suit their budgets and lifestyle. We will work alongside OEMs to ensure all vehicle information remains accurate and up to date.

An industry directory of all businesses within the e-mobility ecosystem.

Updated and expanded content that clearly articulates the benefits of e-mobility for New Zealand and explains electric cars along with other electric transport options.

A new e-mobility resources section to help people make informed decisions on every stage of the EV journey.

Topical research papers and key insights for businesses looking to transition to electric.

We are so excited to share this new platform and its benefits with you! Could you please let me know as soon as possible if you or a representative for your company plan to participate on this call.

Kind Regards,

Hannah Henderson