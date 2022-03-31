IHC Art Awards judges announced - IHC

Thursday, 31 March, 2022 - 15:13

IHC is pleased to announce actor Libby Hunsdale, artist and sculptor Simon Lewis Wards and social entrepreneur Sam Johnson as our 2022 IHC Art Awards judges.

Libby Hunsdale is a trailblazer in her work as an actor and model. She starred in the 2021 film Poppy and was the first lead actor to play a woman with Down syndrome in a feature film in New Zealand.

She will now be the first person with an intellectual disability to be on an IHC Art Awards judging panel.

A rising star, Libby has featured in lifestyle magazine Viva, in a photoshoot with fashion label RUBY and is an ambassador for Project Employ. She was recently awarded the Best Actress in a Narrative Feature award at the SR Socially Relevant Film Festival New York.

Through her work, Libby continues to inspire more disabled people to move into the arts.

"Libby continues to be an inspiration to those with intellectual disabilities," said IHC’s Janine Stewart, who has been involved with the IHC Art Awards since their establishment in 2004. "We’re delighted Libby is joined by Simon and Sam - each year I am impressed by both the calibre of the judging panel and the incredible talent of the artists."

Simon Lewis Wards is an Auckland-based sculptor. He works predominantly in ceramics and cast glass and is best known for his playful interpretations of iconic New Zealand candy.

After a four-year stint in Paris, Simon came home with a clear vision for his practice. He set up a studio in a repurposed vineyard high in the WaitÄkere ranges, where he now works on his projects, including large-scale public sculptures.

Sam Johnson has lived his life in the public eye and built a career doing service to others. He is the Chief Executive of the Student Volunteer Army, former Young New Zealander of the Year and most recently won the prestigious High-Tech Award for ‘Impact for Good’ with the SVA for their work during COVID-19.