Community given unique opportunity to view Tauranga’s hidden taonga

Thursday, 31 March, 2022 - 15:47

The doors to some of Tauranga’s most treasured historical items are being opened to the community for the first time next month.

A limited number of tours of Tauranga’s Heritage Collection, which includes over 35,000 artefacts, are being held on 9 and 23 April and will be conducted by Heritage Collection Manager Dean Flavell and Curator Fiona Kean.

Tauranga City Council Arts and Culture Manager James Wilson says the collection has been kept in storage for nearly 25 years as no suitable community facility to house it currently exists.

"Many people have told us they are keen to learn more about our city’s history and see first-hand the items that help tell those stories, so we’re really excited to open the doors to the public for the first time" says James.

"Some people don’t even know this incredible collection exists, so we welcome anyone who is curious to join us and find out more."

James says the timing of the tours has been planned to coincide with the community consultation that’s currently underway on the proposed plans for the transformation of the city centre, which include a museum and heritage centre.

"We hope these tours will help people see the value and importance of having these taonga available for public viewing permanently, and how they help us to connect with our city’s rich heritage and culture.

"The tours will also show the significant amount of care that goes into looking after our city’s taonga and the wide range of activities our wonderful team undertake, such as research, preservation, education and outreach work.

"The chance to get an up-close look at items, including some never seen by the public before, coupled with Dean and Fiona’s incredible knowledge and passion, will mean everyone who joins us for a tour will be moved by the experience I am sure."