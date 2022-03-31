Pre-Loved Art Sale returns to Taupo Museum - Taupo District Council

Thursday, 31 March, 2022 - 16:09

TaupÅ Museum’s popular pre-loved art sale is returning again to the museum’s main gallery and it’s an incredible opportunity to pick up some limited edition or pre-loved original artworks that need a new home.

Over 100 artworks from paintings, numbered prints and ceramics by artists such as Val Raymond, Arthur Dagley, Gary Tricker, Tracey Tawhiao, Rai Hamon, Brett Taylor, Susan Skerman and Peter Wallers have already been received and will be for sale.

If you’re looking for an original or collectible artwork to brighten up your home, bach or office, this is the opportunity for you!

The exhibition is open to everybody to view, not just prospective buyers. There are some striking artworks on display, from a range of artists.

Exhibitions officer Kerence Stephen said there have been a number of the pre-loved art sales, previously known as Second Hanging, that have been held at TaupÅ Museum over the years, and they are always popular with visitors.

"This is a great opportunity to see what artworks are out there looking for a new home.

"We’ve had art come in from people downsizing or who have art that no longer fits their décor and who want to sell it on to someone who will love it as much as they have," Kerence said. "It’s a way to keep quality art in circulation and able to be appreciated by someone new".

The Pre-Loved Art Sale opens on Saturday 9 April and runs until 6 June. TaupÅ Museum is open seven days from 10am to 4.30pm (closed Good Friday). Entry is free to children and district residents with proof of address.