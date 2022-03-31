Half price fares across all Waikato public bus and train services

Thursday, 31 March, 2022 - 16:13

Everyone in the Waikato will benefit from half-priced fares for the next three months from 1 April, says Waikato Regional Council.

Fares will be as low as 50 cents for Bee Card users in Hamilton’s Central City Zone, just $1 to get about Hamilton, and $2 from neighbouring towns.

Te Huia train passengers with a Bee Card will also benefit from reduced fares, with the journey from Hamilton to Papakura $6, to Puhinui Station for Auckland airport $7.50, and $9 to Strand Station in Auckland’s CBD. Family passes will also halve, making the trip one way for a family of six $32.50.

Travel will be even cheaper for Wintec and University of Waikato students and staff who already have a 50 per cent concession loaded to their Bee Card. With the addition of the three-month discount, bus fares will be as cheap as 50 cents in Hamilton and Te Huia will cost just $4.50 to Auckland’s CBD.

The fare cuts on Waikato Regional Council services are part of a Government package to provide lower cost transport options for New Zealanders and encourage people to substitute their current car travel for public transport. Reducing fares also provides households with more money to manage living costs, which are impacted by rising fuel prices.

The Government has committed to covering 100 per cent of the costs of the discounts.

Regional Connections Committee Chair Angela Strange said: "This will be a big deal for families, especially those who may be struggling. But, of course, it has the advantage of also driving increased use in public transport.

"For frequent users, the benefits of the Government announcement extend to fare capping. This means adults will pay no more than $9 a week for bus travel within Hamilton, and youth 18 and under will pay no more than $7.50 a week.

"A reminder for passengers using city buses on weekdays to check before they travel, as a number of our services are operating on reduced timetables due to driver shortages," Cr Strange said.

"The fare reductions are also really exciting news for Te Huia, which is celebrating 12 months since its launch on 6 April 2021. These cheaper fares will be welcomed by our regular passengers, but will also provide a really affordable outing for the family coming just ahead of the school holidays."

Passengers just need to use their Bee Card as normal - discounts will be automatically applied. Cash fares are also halved.

For the 5000 Total Mobility users across the Waikato region, there’s an even greater discount, with passengers getting 75 per cent off their fare up to the regional cap, instead of the normal 50 per cent reduction. Passengers don’t need to do anything different - just swipe their Total Mobility card in the vehicle as usual - and the reduction will be automatically applied.

The national Total Mobility Scheme gives registered users a subsidy off taxi fares and door-to-door transport services.

For more information, visit busit.co.nz/fares and tehuiatrain.co.nz/fares, or call 0800 205 305 anytime.