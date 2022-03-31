NZNO mourns loss of Rangatira Dr Moana Jackson

Thursday, 31 March, 2022 - 16:42

It is with deep sadness that TÅpÅ«tanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa - New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) mourns the passing of Dr Moana Jackson, constitutional lawyer and Tiriti expert.

Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku said he’s been an inspiration for many generations of activists and the heart and soul behind Te RÅ«nanga as they drive for Tino Rangatiratanga (self-determination).

"We’ve had the chance to work with Matua Moana over the past several years including having him come to speak at our Indigenous Nurses Aotearoa Conference.

"We’ll never forget his final kÅrero at last year’s conference. The title ‘Heed the call of the Maunga’ was inspired by his stories about honouring whakapapa.

"Even in recent months he continued to be a shining light for our MÄori nurses, to instil courage and hope as he has always done."

Ms Nuku said that anyone who had the chance to meet him knows how humble and generous he was with his time and energy, especially for rangatahi.

And though gently spoken, she said, he never wavered in stating truth in the face of power and injustice.

"He was a staunch leader and advocate to the very end.

"We will forever cherish his vision, his wisdom, and his aroha for all Indigenous peoples. And we will honour his legacy by continuing to build a just Aotearoa as it was always envisioned to be."

Moe mai rÄ e te rangatira, moe mai, moe mai.