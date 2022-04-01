Fire permits suspended in most of Otago

Friday, 1 April, 2022 - 06:00

Fire and Emergency NZ is suspending all fire permits in the Clutha and Lakes Zones of Otago until 12 April due to the heightened fire danger.

The suspension comes into effect at 8am on Friday 1 April.

District Manager Phil Marsh says that permits in the Central Otago Zone were suspended on Wednesday this week for the same reason.

Prolonged dry weather has raised the risk from outdoor fires and there is no significant rain forecast for at least the next ten days.

Mr Marsh is also asking campers and hunters to be particularly careful with gas cookers. "Any small mishap could have catastrophic consequences," he says.

People who hold fire permits have all been advised of the decision. No further permit applications will be approved until the risk reduces. The suspension of permits in all three zones will be reviewed on 11 April.