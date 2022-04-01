Environmental Awards deadline extended

Friday, 1 April, 2022 - 07:54

The closing date for applications for the fourth annual Northland Regional Council Whakamānawa ā Taiao - Environmental Awards has been extended by 10 days to April 20.

The Northland Regional Council says applications for the awards - which recognise the environmental work being carried out in the North - were to have closed Sunday 10 April, but have been extended to Wednesday 20 April.

The extension is designed in part to allow extra time for entries over Easter.

The awards cover nine categories: community, pest management, education, water quality improvement, industry, leadership, kaitiakitanga, climate change and youth environmental leader.

As of today (subs: Friday 01 April) the council has received 10 completed entries with another dozen partially completed.

More information about the awards is available from https://awards.nrc.govt.nz