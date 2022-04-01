Change of fire seasons for Northland

Friday, 1 April, 2022 - 08:03

Most of Northland has returned to an open fire season as from 8 am Friday 1 April.

At the same time, the section of the Far North north of Awanui to Cape Reinga and including Karikari Peninsula moves to a restricted season.

An open fire season means permits are no longer required to light an open-air fire.

"The significant rain across most of Northland over the last three weeks has lowered fire risks considerably.," says Wipari Henwood, District Manager Northland, Fire and Emergency.

"As we move into autumn the risks are likely to remain low," he says.

North of Awanui to Cape Reinga including Karikari Peninsula had a number of large-scale wildfires this past summer, and the area has reverted from prohibited to a restricted fire season today. Permits are still required to light an open-air fire in a restricted fire season.

Wipari Henwood thanks the Northland communities for their support and cooperation throughout the busy summer. He reminds everyone to be careful and check the weather conditions before lighting an open-air fire, whatever the fire season.