New Plymouth ward boundary shake up for October's election

Friday, 1 April, 2022 - 08:13

New Plymouth District voters will see changes to how we vote at this year’s election, after the independent Local Government Commission gave the green light to new voting boundaries.

We’ll have our first-ever Councillor representing Te Purutanga Mauri PÅ«manawa (MÄori ward) and a new Community Board to give an extra voice for the residents of Puketapu-Bell Block. The Commission upheld proposals to keep the total number of Councillors at 14 with nine Councillors elected in new wards and five elected at large to represent the whole district. The Mayor is also elected at large.

76 pieces of public feedback were received on the proposal, with 47 responses backing the changes.

"All our elected representatives do a great job going into bat for their residents and we know some will be disappointed with the decision, but we had to balance the need to give all our people a strong voice while keeping costs affordable, our governance team at a reasonable size, and the Local Government Commission has acknowledged that," says New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom. "Mana Whenua, with a dedicated Councillor, will make our decision-making more robust as we oversee a $185 million budget, $3.5 billion worth of assets and 16 different business units for our residents."

On October the 8th this year, voters will elect: A Mayor

Six Councillors in Kaitake/NgÄmotu ward (New Plymouth city to Åkato)

One Councillor in KÅhanga Moa ward (Inglewood and surrounding area)

One Councillor in North Ward (Waitara up to Waitomo District Council border)

One Councillor in the Te Purutanga Mauri PÅ«manawa (MÄori ward)

Five Councillors at large (across the whole district)

Voters outside New Plymouth city area will elect five Community Boards, each with four board members and a local Councillor:

Clifton (Tikorangi, Urenui, Ånaero, Tongaporutu)

Waitara (Waitara, Brixton, Lepperton)

Inglewood (Inglewood, Egmont Village, Tarata)

Kaitake (ÅÄkura, Åmata, Åkato)

Puketapu-Bell Block.

Fast facts

Every six years Councils across New Zealand have to consider their representative make up and the electoral boundaries that determine who you can vote for every three years.

Currently, 10 Councillors are elected from the City ward, two each from the South-West ward (Inglewood/Åkato area) and the North ward (Waitara up to the Waitomo District Council border).

Councillors considered a range of options on the table in the Representation Review but the status quo was not an option.

Factors considered are how many people each Councillor represents and what areas of interest are represented.