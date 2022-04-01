Young New Zealander of the Year: Nau Mai Ra Co-founder Ezra Hirawani

Friday, 1 April, 2022 - 10:25

Nau Mai RÄ co-founder Ezra Hirawani has been named the 2022 Kiwibank Young New Zealander of The Year Te MÄtÄtahi o Te Tau for his mahi aimed at creating power equality in Aotearoa.

The announcement came last night and coincides with a Nau Mai RÄ campaign to gain 10,000 customers before winter to help keep the lights on for vulnerable whÄnau.

Hirawani (Te Äti Haunui-a-Paparangi / NgÄti Rangi / NgÄpuhi / NgÄti Hako / Waikato Tainui) says gaining the title is an unexpected honour, and an important opportunity to shed light on the harsh reality of energy hardship in Aotearoa.

"Everyday 100,000 whÄnau have to make the choice between hot water and heating, or doing the laundry and cooking dinner. This isn’t a MÄori problem, this is a national problem, and the situation is worsening.

"We’re building a waka strong enough to move whÄnau from power poverty to a position of power. If we can get 10,000 people onboard the waka who believe like we do, that’s at least $20,000 a month going straight to keeping your neighbours warm this winter."

Nau Mai RÄ: A power company built on manaakitanga

Kaupapa MÄori power retailer Nau Mai RÄ was founded by Ezra Hirawani and Ben Armstrong (Waikato Tainui / NgÄti Hine) after the pair learnt about the injustices in the power industry.

Nau Mai RÄ operates in the spirit of manaakitanga, allowing consumers to keep the lights on for vulnerable whÄnau through a pay-it-forward model. They never perform credit checks, turn a customer away, or turn a home’s lights off. To-date, this empowering model has proved successful with Nau Mai RÄ running one of the lowest debt ratios in the industry.

"We came up with the radical idea to build a power company that doesn't treat our customers as a money making opportunity, but to see them as whÄnau. Because we reckon that power should be a right, not a privilege," says Hirawani.

Anyone can join the Nau Mai RÄ waka at naumaira.nz.

Young New Zealander of the Year

Sponsored by The University of Canterbury, the Young New Zealander of the Year award recognises the leaders of tomorrow who are brimming with the potential to build a bright future for Aotearoa.

Associate Professor Billy O’Steen, Director of the UC Community Engagement Hub Te PokapÅ« PÄhekoheko Hapori said, "Ezra Hirawani’s power company, Nau Mai RÄ, is a fantastic example of a social enterprise that focuses on keeping people connected to energy as well as dedicating a portion of each customer’s bill to their local marae or a nominated community initiative.

"Ezra is leading the way in demonstrating how the provision of a basic and necessary service can be linked to social improvement."

Other finalists for the award were Dignity NZ Co-founder and period poverty advocate Jacinta Gulasakheram and purpose-led musician Stan Walker (NgÄi Te Rangi).

The annual Kiwibank New Zealander of The Year Awards took place last night virtually last night for the first time in its 13 year history.