Councils to resume full kerbside recycling collection services from Monday

Friday, 1 April, 2022 - 10:33

Hasting District and Napier City Councils are pleased to announce that kerbside recycling services will return to normal next week.

From Monday, April 4, Napier and Hastings residents can go back to presenting glass, plastics and cans along with paper and cardboard on their usual recycling day.

The COVID-19 Omicron outbreak caused a temporary pause to the collection of glass, plastics and cans while contractor Smart Environmental was affected by staff absences. Over the last month many councils and contractors across New Zealand have had to reduce and/or completely stop their recycling collections as a result of COVID-19.

"We’re really lucky to have only had three weeks of a reduced collection," said Hastings District Council group manager asset management Craig Thew.

During that time paper and cardboard continued to be collected and residents were encouraged to store their recycling or take it to a local transfer or recycling station.

"We did see more residents at the transfer stations - and that shows how committed people in our region are to recycling," Mr Thew said. Napier City Council director infrastructure Debra Stewart thanked the communities of Napier and Hastings for their patience and understanding over this uncertain time.

"As things return to normal we ask that residents be mindful of teams still having staff away."

Top tips for getting your recycling out as the service returns to normal:

Make sure your recycling is separated, plastic and cans together, glass jars and bottles by themselves, paper and cardboard together.

Crates placed kerbside by 7am and left out all day to allow time for the teams to get around all the streets.

Drip feed your recycling out and keep what can’t fit inside the crates until the following week.

For more information and updates on how COVID-19 is impacting Council services visit your Council’s website.