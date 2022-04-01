A call for patience on our roads - Council

Friday, 1 April, 2022 - 10:38

After a mammoth effort over the last few days it looks as though there is good news coming for TairÄwhiti truck drivers.

Council is hoping to have roads reopened to industry on Monday.

"We are working to open a number of roads on Monday so the forestry and agricultural industry can start moving again," said TairÄwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson.

"We are asking for caution and patience on the roads as we open them. Many are still extremely vulnerable and we are working to improve them over the coming days to make sure they hold up as people begin to move on them again."

He thanked the industry for their patience over the past week.

"It has been extremely disappointing to hear that some are out on the roads despite having been asked specifically not to be.

"We have been in touch with police who have contacted those concerned, and they will be taking it from here," said Mr Wilson.

"Please be mindful though - there is a huge amount of damage across a very sodden and saturated region."

Logging trucks are not permitted on local roads unless approved prior by Council.

"Please stick to the roads that have been opened to give us time to work on the ones that still require repairs."

Efforts are also underway to help farmers get access to their properties, with contractors working progressively on unsealed roads.

The latest information on roading can be found on the Council website.

Farmers are being asked to liaise with Council around their movements at least a day before they need access for stock or supplies.

"We are prioritising routes so trucks can get back out there, but it takes time and patience," said Mr Wilson. He acknowledges it had been a tough time for farmers who are keen to move stock, have had sale days cancelled due to Covid and now faced impassable roads across the district.

There is a big push to have as many roads as possible open for Monday with Council updating its website regularly to show which roads will open and when.

"We update this daily but we need our contractors to be able to do their jobs safely. It is also about the safety of motorists too - the ground is saturated and it simply isn’t safe for them on some of our roads."

A number of roads still remain closed due to further flooding and slips with contractors working extremely hard to reconnect the region.

Anyone who needs support is encouraged to call Council on 0800 653 800 or through our website www.gdc.govt.nz .

Please report any damage by filing a request for service by using the GDC FIX app on any smartphone, email service@gdc.govt.nz or via the eFix service on Council’s website.