DOC lifts vaccination requirements for accommodation

Friday, 1 April, 2022 - 12:19

The Department of Conservation is suspending its requirement for people to be fully vaccinated to use its accommodation, in line with updated public health guidance.

From 11.59pm, Monday 4 April, anyone staying or using DOC huts, campsites and sole occupancy facilities will no longer have to show a My Vaccine Pass.

The decision has been made after a thorough health and safety assessment.

"The assessment determined the COVID-19 risk profile has changed sufficiently to remove the vaccine requirements. This is a result of updated public health advice, the country’s high vaccination rates, the recent Omicron peak, and increasingly widespread transmission with cases declining," says Deputy Director-General, Policy and Visitors, Bruce Parkes.

"Today’s announcement reflects the updated COVID-19 Protection Framework and the Government’s change in focus to make life simpler and closer to normal while retaining the public health measures that have proven effective to date.

"DOC is also reviewing its vaccination policy for staff, contractors and volunteers and aims to make an announcement next week once the health and safety risk assessment for this has been completed," says Bruce Parkes.