Consultation opens on public transport proposals; webinar to be held - Waikato RC

Friday, 1 April, 2022 - 13:44

Waikato Regional Council will hold a webinar this month for people wanting more information on its public transport proposals affecting the Thames-Coromandel, Hauraki and Matamata-Piako districts.

Councillors yesterday (31 March) gave the green light on the questions they’re seeking public feedback on until 30 April through a proposed amendment to the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan.

Waikato Regional Council Chair Russ Rimmington said: "We’re calling on our communities to have their say on fast-tracking public transport investment and on a more efficient approach to funding these services that we think will bring real benefits moving forwards."

The council is proposing new bus services in Thames-Coromandel and Hauraki, which would be funded through a targeted rate for residents in those districts.

The consultation also seeks feedback on whether Waikato Regional Council should rate for public transport in Thames-Coromandel, Hauraki and Matamata-Piako districts in place of those district councils.

The proposal aims to address legacy funding arrangements that currently mean territorial authorities outside Hamilton are responsible for raising funds for public transport and passing these through to the regional council. It would simplify the way these services are funded, making it more straightforward to provide equitable and regionally consistent service levels to the affected districts.

If given the go-ahead following consultation, the rating for new public transport services in Thames-Coromandel, Hauraki and Matamata-Piako districts would be collected by the regional council from 1 July 2022, so that new services could start as early as January 2023. That’s to give the regional council time to negotiate for funding assistance from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, as well as to plan the rollout of the new services.

If that negotiation is unsuccessful, ratepayers are being asked if they would be happy to cover 100 per cent of the cost of new public bus services. This would amount to $333,500 of rates revenue collected through targeted rates - 80 per cent of that would come from the urban areas benefiting from the services, with 20 per cent charged district-wide based on an indirect benefit model.

A webinar will be held at 6pm on Thursday, 7 April to present interested residents and ratepayers with more detailed information on the proposals. During the webinar it will also be possible for people to ask staff and councillors questions about the proposals.

Cr Rimmington, Regional Connections Committee Chair Angela Strange, Thames-Coromandel constituency councillor Denis Tegg and Waihou constituency councillor and Regional Transport Committee Chair Hugh Vercoe are due to attend the webinar and are encouraging people wanting to know more to tune in.

"We know people will be keen to better understand where new routes might go and the rating changes we’re proposing. This webinar is an opportunity to hear more about this, and to ask questions which will enable you to make a more informed submission to council," Cr Rimmington said.

Visit waikatoregion.govt.nz/yourvoicematters to register for the webinar, or to make an online submission.