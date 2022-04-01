Annual Plan prompts unprecedented debate, now it’s residents’ turn - HCC

Friday, 1 April, 2022 - 14:35

Residents will be asked for their point of view on potential new projects and the budget approach proposed for Hamilton City Council’s draft 2022/23 Annual Plan.

Annual Plan prompts unprecedented debate, now it’s residents’ turn

After more than 30 hours of robust debate, the community will now get to share its voice on some additional projects and how Council is planning to manage higher costs for Year 2 of Council’s 2021-31 Long-Term Plan.

Dominating much of the discussion among Elected Members and staff were the pressures of increasing costs on Council’s budgets.

To absorb an unforeseen rise in inflation, Council is proposing to adjust its inflation assumption to 5% for operating expenditure, 3% for cost-stable capital projects, and 7% for capital projects assessed as more likely to be subject to inflation.

The 5% and 7% inflation yardsticks alone mean Council is allowing for a $5.4 million increase to its operating costs and an additional $10.6 million across its capital programme. Other significant changes in operating costs include a $1.34 million jump in Council’s electricity charges, and $1.03 million to enhance its cybersecurity.

Despite this, the average rates increase for 2022/23 remains at 4.9% as signalled for Year 2 of the 2021-31 Long-Term Plan. Council will manage the increasing costs by using its debt capacity.

The potential projects Council is looking to introduce are (financial impact in 2022/23):

a pilot programme to create a school travel plan for a cluster of Hamilton schools ($70,000) a Transport Stakeholder Manager to liaise with residents and businesses impacted by high-profile transport projects support for community groups to deliver Council’s Welcoming Plan ($75,000) upgrades to drinking water infrastructure ($1.2 million) improved maintenance of the Burial Lawn at Hamilton Cemetery ($75,000) an initiative to increase electricity resilience and sustainability at Pukete Wastewater Treatment Plant ($4.3 million).

Council has also agreed to fund projects in future years so that planning can start in 2022/23:

bikes on pipes - adding walking and cycling paths to wastewater structures across the gully network in Peacocke improving the public transport infrastructure on the high-frequency Comet and Meteor bus routes.

The draft 2022/23 Annual Plan has a $420 million capital programme, with deferrals of $19.62 million from 2022-23 to later years.

Should all of the proposed projects go ahead, the impact on Council’s financial strategy would be:

a balancing the books position of $12 million deficit, from a forecast of $2 million deficit a debt-to-revenue ratio of 220%, down from a forecast of 238% net-debt of $808 million, from a forecast of $876 million.

Mayor Paula Southgate said the three big issues driving Council’s cost increases were inflation, electricity prices and depreciation.

"Council’s main investment, again, is in core infrastructure and that’s as it should be. While the proposed rates rise is exactly what was signalled in the Long-Term Plan, all Councillors are acutely away that people are hurting. We’ve had to balance that reality that against doing what we must to keep the city running," she said.

"There was robust debate on all issues and some projects simply did not make the cut. Council was focussed on the essentials, looking after what we already have and securing a strong future. But it will be good to get the community’s view on where the budget has landed before it is signed off in June."

Community consultation on the draft Annual Plan will run from 20 April to 20 May. Details of how residents can have their say will be provided in the coming weeks.