Food waste collection back in full swing - Hamilton City Council

Friday, 1 April, 2022 - 14:27

Kerbside collection of food waste bins is set to resume, making it easier for Hamiltonians to keep their food waste out of landfill.

Food waste collection back in full swing

From Monday 4 April 2022, Hamiltonians can once again start leaving their food waste bins out for collection.

Due to Omicron’s impact on staffing levels, food waste collection was put on hold in March. Instead, residents could drop off food waste at the Lincoln Street Refuse Transfer Station free-of-charge. Other solutions included temporarily storing food scraps in freezers, or home-composting scraps excluding meat, bones and shells.

"We’d like to thank residents for their understanding, and we’re particularly grateful to those who did their best in March to keep food scraps out of landfill - using the red bin should always be the last resort," said Council’s Rubbish and Recycling Manager Trent Fowles.

Fowles said the production of compost from Hamilton’s food waste, known as Tronpost, will also resume from next week.

"Tronpost is a useful product, instead of our food waste going to landfill and creating methane, a greenhouse gas."

"Our award-winning rubbish and recycling kerbside collection saw Hamiltonians divert a total of 6000 tonnes of food waste from landfill in 2021," he said. "That’s something all of us can be proud of, and keep doing more of now the service is back in full swing again."

More information on Hamilton’s rubbish and recycling kerbside collection service, including an online recycling sorting tool, is available at fightthelandfill.co.nz

You can also download the free mobile app Antenno for collection day notifications through Google Play or the Apple Store.