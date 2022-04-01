Friends and family wins out as Kiwis plan their next overseas trip - Tower

Friday, 1 April, 2022 - 14:43

After two years of managed isolation and quarantine measures, Kiwis will be able to freely travel overseas again in 2022. But unsurprisingly COVID has changed how they think and feel about international travel. Research by Pureprofile, commissioned by Tower, shows that 75% of Kiwis feel international travel is dangerous, or they feel nervous, anxious or hesitate at the prospect of an overseas jaunt. However, Kiwis looks set to feel the fear and do it anyway, with 70% considering travelling overseas in 2022. Michelle James, Managing Director of Tower, says friends and family are what’s driving us offshore.

"After two years of travelling within our borders, Kiwis are now deciding international travel plans based on vaccination rates, mask wearing policies and local case numbers. While many are nervous, the pull of seeing loved one looks set to get Kiwis offshore again.

"Nearly a third of all Kiwis want to go overseas to help friends or family. Then, in total, two thirds of Kiwis told us visiting friends and family is their favourite travel experience."[2: 31.8%]

When asked what Kiwis were looking for in their next travel destinations:

68% said they were looking for destinations with high vaccination rates

62.2% said low COVID-19 case rates were important to them

45% said they were prioritising destinations that mandate people wearing masks in public.

The research showed Kiwis are also cost conscience as they return to international travel. Cost was the most important consideration when planning their next trip, ahead of safety. [3: 82.1%][4: 70.1%]

Kiwis are most likely to stay in hotels and resorts and are planning to hire their own cars to avoid being with people they don’t know. [5: 53.1% ][6: 48.3%]

The research also showed that when comparing travel insurance in 2022, Kiwis are focused on finding insurance that covers overseas medical and incidental hospital expenses (92%), accidental loss or damage on their trip (79%), unforeseen cancellation costs and loss of deposits (78%), travel disruptions or delays (72%), and epidemic and pandemic disease (57%).

Tower wants to help demystify the insurance aspects of travel in a Covid-19 world, to ensure Kiwis are safe and prepared while abroad.

"Travel is in our DNA and we know that before the pandemic more than 80% of Kiwis usually took out travel insurance when they went overseas. It wouldn’t surprise me if we see this number go up a bit, but it’ll be important to understand exactly what you are covered for.

"Our comprehensive international travel insurance policy covers all the basics, ranging from loss of deposits to incidental hospital expenses, loss or damage to your personal baggage and money stolen during your journey."

Now that SafeTravel has lifted the "Do Not Travel" warning, taking out travel insurance will help you stay covered,not just with lost or damaged items, but also with a number of situations including:

If you need to cancel your trip if you’re unable to travel due to contracting Covid-19

If you or your travelling companion are denied boarding your flight based on a suspicion that either of you have Covid-19, and you incur additional meals and accommodation expenses

If you or your travelling companion are specifically and individually ordered into quarantine by name based on the suspicion either of you have been exposed to Covid-19

If you contract Covid-19 after you commence your journey there is provision to claim for medical benefits.

"It is also important that customers understand that there is no cover for claims arising from lockdowns, changes in government alert levels, quarantine, mandatory isolation that applies generally or broadly to some or all of a population.

"So, if a lockdown occurs in New Zealand or wherever you are internationally, you will not have any related expenses covered nor be able to be repatriated and come home, care of your insurance policy," says Michelle.