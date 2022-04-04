Jake Bailey and Big Brothers Big Sisters launch appeal

Monday, 4 April, 2022 - 10:08

Inspirational speaker and much loved Canterbury local, Jake Bailey, is the face of an exciting new fundraising appeal from youth mentoring organisation, Big Brothers Big Sisters. Aiming to raise 15k in 15 days, Jake launched the appeal on the 1st April with a heart-warming video showcasing the impact a Mentor - or ‘Big Brother’ or ‘Big Sister’ - can have on a child’s life.

"Having someone to rely on when things are difficult, someone to listen to you without judgement and someone you know chooses to spend time with you can make all the difference while growing up", said Jake. "Matching vulnerable children in our communities with a safe and trusted adult role model, the Big Brothers Big Sisters programme supports positive relationships that are critical to childhood development, helping young people build resilience, a trait so important in overcoming the challenges and obstacles that life throws at us."

No stranger to adversity, having been diagnosed with Stage 4 Burkitt’s non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at age 18, Jake not only beat cancer but now works to support causes like Big Brothers Big Sisters, helping young people reach their full potential in life.

Relying entirely on community grants and donations to provide their quality mentor training, the charity has been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic. With both an increasing demand for a decreasing pool of community funds, and a number of the charity’s fundraising events cancelled or indefinitely postponed, the small but passionate North Canterbury team - thanks to the the support of The Funding Network NZ - are looking at new ways to raise the money needed to help North Canterbury’s youth.

"Raising 15k in 15 days will be no mean feat for Big Brothers Big Sisters, but we have to try," said Programme Manager Ellie Le Gros. "For some of the children in our programme, the weekly interaction with their mentor may be the only time they spend outside their home or school. For those exposed to poverty or complex family issues, one hour with their mentor may be the only time they are afforded the undivided attention of an adult. You only need to give a little, to change a life."

Several local schools are joining in the online appeal and raising money through mufti days and a number of North Canterbury businesses are jumping on board as matchfunders. Watch the heart-warming video featuring Jake Bailey here and to donate to the appeal, click here.