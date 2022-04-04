Kapiti Youth Council's ThinkBIG grant applications now open

Monday, 4 April, 2022 - 12:15

Kapiti Youth Council has funding available through its ThinkBIG grants and is partnering with the Kapiti Coast District Council to administer the funding.

The fund was established to help young people drive positive change in their communities and support them to turn their big ideas into reality. This year the fund has $14,700 available.

"Providing our youth with a grant geared towards realising their ideas is exactly what we need, especially after living with COVID-19 for the past two years," Kapiti Youth Council member Imogen Weir says.

"ThinkBIG is an awesome way for youth to improve themselves and their communities," she says.

"We have so many talented people out there and ThinkBIG can make a huge difference to their projects and initiatives. It kickstarts your idea to the next level - it’s really inspiring to see all the ideas become real."

Previous projects funded by ThinkBIG include initiatives encouraging leadership, sustainable living, and a local youth festival.

Applications for this year’s funding round close at 11pm, Sunday 1 May 2022.

More information on ThinkBIG, eligibility criteria and application forms are available on the Council’s website at kapiticoast.govt.nz/ThinkBig.