Local Activation Fund Programme and Discount Programme reopens today

Monday, 4 April, 2022 - 12:40

From Monday 4 April the Local Activation Fund and Discount Programme will resume. This follows the recent Government changes to the COVID-19 Protection framework, in particular the removal of caps for outdoor gatherings.

Part of the Reactivating TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland Support Package, these funds are being distributed by Auckland Unlimited on behalf of the Government and were paused to support public health measures during the peak of the Omicron outbreak.

Auckland Unlimited’s Director of Investment and Industry, Pam Ford, says: "We are pleased that the easing of gathering rules now allow these programmes to resume. to provide much-needed support to local events and businesses, activities and communities in our region,"

"We encourage all eligible event organisers, Mana whenua and Mataawaka organisations, community facilities and business organisations to get their application in and make the most of the opportunity to offer Aucklanders the chance to enjoy local events and activities."

The Local Activation Fund Programme is a contestable fund to support free events and activities at regional and local levels. It aims to increase participation in the arts and cultural events for Auckland families, revitalise town centres and enhance wellbeing in our community while stimulating economic activity for these sectors.

The Discount Programme is a contestable fund that enables applicants to provide discounted or free access to Auckland-based attractions, activities and community facilities, specifically for Auckland residents

Pam Ford says: "From community art events to free drive-in movies, free snorkelling trips to free squash lessons - over 53 events were supported by the Local Activation Fund Programme before it was paused - leading to wonderfully diverse activities, experiences, and events for communities across the Auckland region"

"Now that the funds have resumed, over $7million remain available for distribution to successful new applications for the Local Activation Fund Programme and $3 million dollars for the Discount Programme."

The programmes will recommence for 3 months until 4 July 2022. Applications are now invited for these programmes from 4 April 2022. Applicants who may have applied before the two programmes were paused are required to submit a new application.