Kaplan Professional, Massey University strengthen presence in financial services education

Monday, 4 April, 2022 - 14:03

After announcing their partnership in late 2020 with the release of the Certificate in Financial Advice (Certificate in Financial Services Level 5, Version 2) and subsequent impressive growth in enrolments among New Zealand’s financial advice community, Kaplan Professional and Massey University have continued to strengthen their presence in the financial services education market with a key appointment.

The experienced and highly-regarded Colleen La Touche has been appointed in the newly-created Head of Business Development role with Kaplan Professional.

La Touche has been in the financial services industry for over 20 years, progressing through financial adviser support roles before becoming a financial adviser specialising in risk insurance (life, health and disability). La Touche then formed her own business, Valour Financial Specialists, which she later sold in 2021.

Kaplan Professional CEO Brian Knight expressed his delight in La Touche’s appointment and said she would play a crucial role in opening up a broad range of corporate opportunities in New Zealand.

"With Massey University’s reputation and standing and Kaplan Professional’s financial services expertise, both organisations realised early on that we needed the right person that aligned with our goals and values to play an important role in helping advisers, corporates and Financial Advice Providers (FAPs) meet the new professional standards regime.

"In addition to building relationships with key corporate and industry stakeholders, one of Colleen’s major focuses will be supporting the launch of our market-leading continuing professional development (CPD) platform Ontrack and its dedicated financial advice library that will enable advisers to meet their professional development plan with in-depth and high-quality CPD content delivered through state-of-the-art digital modules.

"Colleen brings to Kaplan Professional a wealth of experience and an extensive network with many strong working relationships across the industry; we are thrilled to have her on board as we know she will make a significant contribution to our expansion in New Zealand," he said.

La Touche said she was eager to hit the ground running as she has always wanted to play a greater role in the evolution and professionalism of the industry.

"I have always believed in the power of education and how important it is - both the technical aspect and practical application - in being a great adviser.

"I am very passionate about the industry as a whole and know from personal experience the fundamental role an adviser plays in a client’s financial well-being when a curveball or life event arises.

"This opportunity with Kaplan Professional will enable me to give back, and help advisers, corporates and FAPs navigate the current changes and professional standards regime.

"I am excited to join Kaplan Professional because of the strength of their partnership with Massey University that has enabled the delivery of quality education and CPD solutions to the industry with pathways for advisers to continually upskill and gain higher-level qualifications throughout their careers," she said.

Colleen La Touche is based in Kaplan Professional’s Auckland office and would welcome the opportunity to discuss how Kaplan Professional and Massey University can support both advisers, corporates and FAPs with their ongoing education and CPD needs. She can be contacted on 021 138 2496 or colleen.latouche@kaplan.com.