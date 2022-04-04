Matauranga Maori in the restoration and care care of our taiao - Ngati Toa

|
[ login or create an account ]
The long-held dream to implement mÄtauranga MÄori and indigenous biodiversity into environmental restoration and care is rapidly becoming a reality for NgÄti Toa.
Te RÅ«nanga o Toa Rangatira, Pou Matarau, Naomi Solomon says that NgÄti Toa has partnered with The Department of Conservation to deliver ‘Te KÄinga Ururua’, a Porirua wide indigineous biodiversity restroration project that commenced in October 202, with funding worth $1.56 million.
"A key aspiration for NgÄti Toa is to see the use of our own traditional knowledge and practices in the restoration and care of our environment," Naomi said.
"By partnering with The Department of Conservation, and working with the TakapÅ«wÄhia and Hongoeka Marae Committee, Greater Wellington Regional Council and the Porirua City Council, we now have the opportunity to implement our own practices and make a real difference for our iwi and our rohe."
Operations Manager for the Department of Conservation, Angus Hulme-Moir said the department looks forward to working with NgÄti Toa.
"We are really excited to see Te KÄinga Ururua come to fruition. It will have lasting benefits to both
the Taiao and local communities. DOC looks forward to sharing in this work, particularly at places like Mana Island," Angus said.
The $1.56 million investment in Te KÄinga Ururua will be delivered over a three year period and outlines key deliverables across the Porirua region including:
fresh water stream restoration and monitoring
coastal monitoring, riparian and coastal planting
plant and animal pest control
education and engagement with the wider community; and
cultural materials protections.
Naomi says the funding will also assist in growing the knowledge base of traditional restoration and biodiversity practices as well as providing employment opportunities for NgÄti Toa.
"We have a number of iwi members who have a strong understandng of whakapiki mauri (indigenous biodiversity and restoration) and this partnership gives us the opportunity to not only ensure that more of our whÄnau are educated in our traditional practices and become practitioners themselves, but they also gain employment and recognition for their mÄtauranga. "
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice