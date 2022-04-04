Matauranga Maori in the restoration and care care of our taiao - Ngati Toa

Monday, 4 April, 2022 - 15:25

The long-held dream to implement mÄtauranga MÄori and indigenous biodiversity into environmental restoration and care is rapidly becoming a reality for NgÄti Toa.

Te RÅ«nanga o Toa Rangatira, Pou Matarau, Naomi Solomon says that NgÄti Toa has partnered with The Department of Conservation to deliver ‘Te KÄinga Ururua’, a Porirua wide indigineous biodiversity restroration project that commenced in October 202, with funding worth $1.56 million.

"A key aspiration for NgÄti Toa is to see the use of our own traditional knowledge and practices in the restoration and care of our environment," Naomi said.

"By partnering with The Department of Conservation, and working with the TakapÅ«wÄhia and Hongoeka Marae Committee, Greater Wellington Regional Council and the Porirua City Council, we now have the opportunity to implement our own practices and make a real difference for our iwi and our rohe."

Operations Manager for the Department of Conservation, Angus Hulme-Moir said the department looks forward to working with NgÄti Toa.

"We are really excited to see Te KÄinga Ururua come to fruition. It will have lasting benefits to both

the Taiao and local communities. DOC looks forward to sharing in this work, particularly at places like Mana Island," Angus said.

The $1.56 million investment in Te KÄinga Ururua will be delivered over a three year period and outlines key deliverables across the Porirua region including:

fresh water stream restoration and monitoring

coastal monitoring, riparian and coastal planting

plant and animal pest control

education and engagement with the wider community; and

cultural materials protections.

Naomi says the funding will also assist in growing the knowledge base of traditional restoration and biodiversity practices as well as providing employment opportunities for NgÄti Toa.

"We have a number of iwi members who have a strong understandng of whakapiki mauri (indigenous biodiversity and restoration) and this partnership gives us the opportunity to not only ensure that more of our whÄnau are educated in our traditional practices and become practitioners themselves, but they also gain employment and recognition for their mÄtauranga. "