UCOL lecturers exhibit international photography at Edith Gallery

Monday, 4 April, 2022 - 17:05

A range of photographic approaches to darkness, light and dwelling are on display at the Edith Gallery

UCOL lecturers Debbie Hahn and Kate Sellar have curated an international photography exhibition at Whanganui's Edith Gallery. The exhibition, Between the Light, began as an online collaborative project between multi-disciplinary artists, designers and photographers in early 2021.

Contributors were invited to submit photographic responses to places and objects encountered between early evening and first light, with particular focus given to non-human agencies (e.g. animals, plants, buildings, atmospheric conditions).

Kate Sellar saw the work develop as many participants were either emerging or going back into various stages of lock-down.

"We had a collective that was spread far and wide - with differing levels of freedom or restriction, so perhaps there was a certain solidarity or sensibility that emerged within the work," says Sellar.

The exhibition represents many hours of arranging and pairing down hundreds of photographs that for Sellar represent "our collective change in circumstance - where the deceptively familiar is now rendered strange, diffuse or surreal".

The exhibition is open weekdays only from Monday 4 April until Thursday 14 April. Edith Gallery is located at 24 Taupo Quay, Whanganui.