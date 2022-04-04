Water Shortage Direction amendment #3

Monday, 4 April, 2022 - 19:22

Environment Southland has issued a further amended the Water Shortage Direction to allow for irrigation in the whole of the Mataura catchment, and allow for irrigation from our less connected and confined aquifers in the region.

An ongoing review of the weather data and science information over the weekend led to this latest amendment of the Water Shortage Direction initially issued on Thursday 31 March, which put a stop to irrigation in the region.

This change is a result of assessments on the Mataura River following about 5 mm of rainfall on 31 March and 1 April. The minor rainfall provided five days respite on the Mataura River at Gore. Had this rainfall occurred during the summer months, when evapotranspiration rates are high, this rain would have had no effect.

Environment Southland chief executive Rob Phillips said, when issuing the Water Shortage Direction, the council would evaluate daily as we continually check new data science.

The direction is in place until Wednesday, 13 April, but will be reviewed in full on Thursday, 7 April. Thursday’s review decision will be based on a thorough check on industry water takes, drinking water supplies for towns, and overall compliance with consent conditions.

"2022 is the driest year on record to date, so it was important we took a precautionary approach with this Direction," Mr Phillips said.

"There is some significant rain forecast this week, and we’re hopeful that this will provide further relief to farmers and towns impacted by the drought."

The short range forecast (as at 7am today from MetService) is for some significant rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday with 40 mm for the coast, 35 mm for Manapouri, 22 mm for Lumsden and 15 mm for Gore.

"However, this is still a serious situation, even with the rain that’s forecast, and I encourage everyone to carefully consider their water use, particularly over the next 2-3 weeks. The extremely low river and groundwater levels will take time to recover."

Water can still be taken reasonable for stock welfare, and for operational water use such as dairy washdown. Irrigation from a storage pond or dam is still allowed, as is effluent spreading.

"Those who are concerned about specific operational matters are encouraged to get in touch with us."

People can email escompliance@es.govt.nz, call 0800 76 88 45 or log a request through the website at www.es.govt.nz/water-shortage