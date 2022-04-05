Latest IPCC report 'demonstrates action needed on dairy'

Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 - 04:03

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Working Group III delivered the third part of the Sixth Assessment Report to world governments today. The new report looks at climate change mitigation. It builds on previous Working Group reports which looked at the physical science of climate change; and impacts, adaptation and vulnerability.

"The IPCC’s latest report outlines that solutions for meeting the Paris Agreement’s warming limit do exist. But also that those solutions won’t materialise with governments’ current policies, which are setting us up for failure," said Greenpeace Aotearoa lead agriculture campaigner, Christine Rose.

"For New Zealand, where our biggest climate polluter is the dairy industry with its massive reliance on synthetic fertiliser, real climate action means halving the herd and cutting synthetic nitrogen fertiliser," said Rose.

Greenpeace says that the latest IPCC report underlines the importance of restoring and protecting natural ecosystems and changing our farming model toward more plant-based, regenerative agriculture."

"The latest IPCC report highlights the need for bolder and faster action on cutting climate pollution. Just last week, climate floods and storms impacted vulnerable communities and destroyed infrastructure," said Rose.

"The Ardern Government must invest in more plant-based regenerative organic farming, which both reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and adds resilience to the way we grow food."