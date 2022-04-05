Flowers, friendships flourish with a Bronze Award at a Ruahine kindergarten

Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 - 14:34

Caring for PapatÅ«Änuku (the land) is a huge part of learning at Manchester Kindergarten in Feilding and when this happens in collaboration with the school next door, not only the gardens blossom, so does friendship.

Manchester Kindergarten, part of Ruahine Kindergarten Association, became a ‘Friend of Enviroschools’ in 2020 and transitioned to an Enviroschool in 2021, a nationwide programme which encourages children to learn about and care for their environment.

Through the programme children have learned about water conservation, so unused drinking water, and water from their play, is used on the gardens. They have learned about bugs and insects, to grow veges and fruit, and how to cook and preserve what they harvest. Children use Kawakawa leaves to make a soothing balm for sale to their community and the annual Seedling Sale provides learning for families, as well as being a major fundraiser.

Covid-19 meant a scaled back Seedling Sale this year and threatened to spoil the kindergarten’s journey to receiving a BRONZE Enviroschool award. Under the leadership of Head Teacher Sonia Williams, the team quickly adapted what would normally be a face-to-face reflection on their sustainability journey for assessment against Enviroschools’ Guiding Principles.

Supported by Ruahine’s Sustainability Co-ordinator Maddy Peters-Algie, this process was brought online and attended by Ruahine Senior Teachers, parents, Enviroschools facilitators and Deputy Principal Leigh Cowan of Manchester Street School, also an Enviroschool and a popular choice for kindergarten parents. "For new students and whÄnau there is a familiar and seamless continuation of the way we do things" said Leigh, "there is still lots of potential to collaborate as we continue our journeys alongside one another".

Ruahine Manchester Kindergarten is now focused on further reducing waste, developing their worm-farm and ensuring their greenhouse operates all year round - and their BRONZE Enviroschools Award is proudly on display.